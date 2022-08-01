Highland Park temporarily moving memorial items honoring parade shooting victims

Highland Park mayor says city will work to create a permanent memorial honoring victims of shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Memorial items honoring the victims of the July 4th Highland Park parade shooting will be moved to a nearby veteran's memorial.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Twitter the city is planning to create what she called a lasting memorial in remembrance of the victims.

Mayor Rotering said she sought the advice of mental health experts and it will not happen immediately to let the community continue to heal.

She also asks members of the public to contribute their input for the permanent site.

Seven people were killed and dozens injured after a shooter opened fire on a crowd gathered for the Fourth of July parade.

Monday morning, the mayor and Congressman Brad Schneider will tour the Business Recovery Center, which will provide loans to businesses affected by the Highland Park shooting.