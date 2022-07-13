highland park parade shooting

Highland Park parade shooting survivors to rally in Washington after meeting with lawmakers

Highland Park shooting victims included 7 dead, at least 39 injured
By , and Maher Kawash
Highland Park survivors to rally in Washington after lawmaker meetings

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- There will be a show of force Wednesday at a vigil in Highland Park and a rally in Washington, D.C.

Survivors of the Highland Park tragedy will rally on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

This follows their meeting with lawmakers to demand more action on gun control.

Highland Park shooting survivors joined Uvalde shooting survivors in Washington D.C to meet with legislators on gun control laws.



Highland Park marks 1 week since deadly parade shooting with moment of silence

The Highland Park moms are rallying for a change in gun laws.

Gun control is one of the most polarizing issues at the Capitol.


RELATED: Highland Park mayor, Gov. Pritzker join Biden to mark passing of gun safety law

Last month, Congress passed the first significant piece of gun legislation in 30 years with bipartisan support.
It expands background checks for prospective gun buyers aged 18-21, but falls far short of restricting gun sales or banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

On Tuesday in Washington, families of survivors emerged from closed-door Congressional meetings. They shared their stories with lawmakers.

SEE MORE: Highland Park shooting: Paralyzed 8-year-old back in critical condition, completes 7th surgery

Highland Park will gather for another vigil Wednesday as one of the shooting victims is still fighting for his life.



"Just thinking about how much worse it could've been, how we're the lucky ones -- I think even if it can just impact one person to change the way they think about gun control," Highland Park survivor Natalie Lorentz said.

And these families affected by gun violence will be making their voices heard Wednesday, too. They are joining forces with an expected crowd of hundreds for a rally on Capitol Hill.

Back in Highland Park, another large crowd is expected at 7 p.m. outside City Hall for a vigil.
