Highland Park parade shooting survivors to rally in Washington after meeting with lawmakers

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- There will be a show of force Wednesday at a vigil in Highland Park and a rally in Washington, D.C.Survivors of the Highland Park tragedy will rally on Capitol Hill Wednesday.This follows their meeting with lawmakers to demand more action on gun control.The Highland Park moms are rallying for a change in gun laws.Gun control is one of the most polarizing issues at the Capitol.Last month, Congress passed the first significant piece of gun legislation in 30 years with bipartisan support.It expands background checks for prospective gun buyers aged 18-21, but falls far short of restricting gun sales or banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.On Tuesday in Washington, families of survivors emerged from closed-door Congressional meetings. They shared their stories with lawmakers."Just thinking about how much worse it could've been, how we're the lucky ones -- I think even if it can just impact one person to change the way they think about gun control," Highland Park survivor Natalie Lorentz said.And these families affected by gun violence will be making their voices heard Wednesday, too. They are joining forces with an expected crowd of hundreds for a rally on Capitol Hill.Back in Highland Park, another large crowd is expected at 7 p.m. outside City Hall for a vigil.