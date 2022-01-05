trending

Actress Hilary Duff faces backlash after 3-year-old daughter seen in car without car seat

Duff's costar shared a video on Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter appearing to ride in a moving car without a car seat.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hilary Duff faces backlash after daughter seen in car without car seat

Actress Hilary Duff is facing backlash after a video posted online shows her young daughter riding in a car without a car seat.

Duff's "Younger" costar Molly Bernard shared a video on Instagram of Duff's 3-year-old daughter Banks riding in what appears to be a moving car without being properly secured.

California law requires children under the age of 8 to be secured in a car seat or a booster seat in the back seta of a car.

The video received strong criticism from fans, one of whom wrote, "I know you didn't proudly post a video of a baby not buckled in" paired with a trash can emoji.

Others defended Duff saying, "It is clear that this precious girl loves Molly and that there is no bad intent here."

Meanwhile, Duff's husband and music producer Matthew Koma clapped back at fans with seemingly sarcastic comments.

Duff has not yet commented on the issue publicly. ABC News has reached out to both Duff and Bernard for a comment but has not received a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingsafetychildren's healthchildrenentertainmentactortrendinginstagram storiesinstagramtrending nowcar seats
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TRENDING
Google releases 2021's top trending searches
New pumpkin spice ramen noodles to hit store shelves in October
Carrie Fisher describes 'Star Wars' filming in rare 1977 interview
Lakeview boutique co-owner talks upcoming fashion trends
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels school after CTU votes for remote learning
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
Berwyn carjacking suspects lead police on high-speed chase: ISP
Cook Co. rejects Lightfoot ask to suspend some electronic monitoring
13 dead after house fire in Philadelphia: Sources
Monks to cut ties with Benet Academy months after lacrosse coach hired
Authorities to give update on Bradley police shooting
Show More
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID isolation rules, testing
Lyft driver, passengers shot at in Woodlawn: VIDEO
Cook County amends new COVID vaccine mandate, allowing some exemptions
Glenbrook teacher arrested after found in vehicle with minor: police
More TOP STORIES News