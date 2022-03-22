Politics

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'

WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Clinton tweeted that she tested positive, but says she has "mild cold symptoms" but is otherwise feeling fine.



The former first lady says her husband Bill Clinton tested negative and is quarantining until the household is fully in the clear.

The news comes just hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for COVID-19 for second time.

She not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldhillary clintoncovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Burr Ridge shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect dead
Nationwide manhunt underway for teen kidnapped in own car, police say
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: UPDATED LIST
350 restaurants participating in Chicago restaurant week this year
How to protect your devices as Russia ramps up cyberattacks
Disney workers walk out to demand action over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Albany Park fire destroys discount store: CFD
Show More
Lollapalooza releases full lineup
IL reports 1,442 new COVID cases, 44 deaths
Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say
Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China crash
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
More TOP STORIES News