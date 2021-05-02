u.s. & world

Hilton launches 'Bone Appétit' menu for dogs who helped owners through pandemic

By CNN
Many people forced into isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic credit their pets for keeping them sane through the lockdown. Hilton wants to reward those furry friends with some fine dining.

Starting May 17, 32 of Hilton's pet-friendly hotels in the United Kingdom and Ireland will offer the hotel chain's new dog menu, Bone Appétit, according to a news release.

The menu features four options:

-Beef Doguignon: Slow-cooked beef brisket served with mashed potato, carrots, green beans, sweetcorn, broad beans and gluten-free gravy
-Mutt Roast: Gluten-free tomato pasta, topped with mature cheddar cheese and roasted in the oven
-Earl Greyhound: A calming blend of lavender, rose petals, lime flower and orange flowers
-Tailwagger Creek: A non-alcoholic wine infused with elderflower, nettle, ginseng, lime flower and black carrot

-Hilton said the menu was developed with veterinary nutrition experts and approved by DogFriendly, which helps dog owners in the UK find pet-friendly hotels and restaurants.

Hilton promoted the new menu as a chance to thank pets for how they've helped their owners through the pandemic, citing the hotel's research that found 82% of British pet owners said their dog was as valuable and supportive as family and close friends over the past year.

Hilton's UK & Ireland vice president, Julie Baker, called the new menu "a way to help pet owners give their furry family members a special reward post-pandemic."

Baker said she plans to treat her 7-year-old border terrier, Muttley, with a Mutt Roast soon.
