COVID-19 pandemic accelerated shift toward telehealth, Hines VA Hospital doctor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the world turns to technology during the pandemic, hospitals have had to adapt quickly.Hines Veterans Affairs Hospital has done close to 14,000 video visits between patients and caretakers since last October.Dr. Jeffery Oken, chief of staff at Hines VA Hospital, joined ABC7 live on Wednesday to talk about how the pandemic has accelerated the shift to telehealth.He said they have been making the move to virtual visits over the last three years, but ramped up with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.While there are some limits to what can be done over the phone, Dr. Oken said virtual visits allow those that do need to come into the hospital to do so safely.