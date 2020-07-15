Health & Fitness

COVID-19 pandemic accelerated shift toward telehealth, Hines VA Hospital doctor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the world turns to technology during the pandemic, hospitals have had to adapt quickly.

Hines Veterans Affairs Hospital has done close to 14,000 video visits between patients and caretakers since last October.

Dr. Jeffery Oken, chief of staff at Hines VA Hospital, joined ABC7 live on Wednesday to talk about how the pandemic has accelerated the shift to telehealth.

He said they have been making the move to virtual visits over the last three years, but ramped up with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are some limits to what can be done over the phone, Dr. Oken said virtual visits allow those that do need to come into the hospital to do so safely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshinesveteranscoronavirushospital
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
2nd man charged in Austin shooting death of girl, 7
Tornado Watch issued for southern suburbs
Black-owned South Holland syrup business sees sales boom
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
Show More
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd
Manny's Deli asks for help as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot over weekend
IL tax refunds delayed, some residents say
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
More TOP STORIES News