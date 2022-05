HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Hinsdale Monday afternoon, police said.The mail carrier was delivering mail near the intersection of Stough Street and Hinsdale Avenue at about 1:19 p.m. when he was robbed by a male suspect armed with a handgun, police said.The suspect stole a set of postal box keys and fled in a black vehicle with no license plates.Police describe the suspect has wearing a facial covering with a knit hat.