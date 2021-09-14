Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Chicago's Hispanic community

Chicago area resources

CHICAGO --Here are the organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.Alivio Medical Center is a bilingual, bicultural organization committed to providing access to quality cost effective health care to the Hispanic community, the uninsured, and the underinsured, and not to the exclusion of other cultures and races. We are dedicated to providing a wide range of healthcare services, as well as comfort and assistance to our community, all under one roof. Offering primary healthcare services with an emphasis on maternal and child health, Alivio uncompromisingly promotes the care and well-being of mothers, babies and families.Services include:Since 1975 ASI has provided various home care services, employment and training programs. ASI's services are available to persons of all backgrounds, with a special emphasis and commitment to Chicago's Hispanic and African American communities. Through the creation of personalized care plans for all of our clients, ASI is focused on making your choice to remain independent at home easier.Our mission is to provide quality, supportive, home care services to post-acute patients, senior citizens and persons with disabilities throughout metropolitan Chicago.In 1989, the Association of Latino Men for Action (ALMA) was born out of need to serve gay, bisexual, queer, and questioning Latino men. As the AIDS epidemic continued to wipe out many members of our community, ALMA mobilized to provide immediate culturally and linguistically appropriate supportive services, provide a safe space for mostly Spanish-speaking gay and questioning men, and advocate for our small but growing community. Since then, ALMA has refrained from replicating HIV/AIDS services that many of our partners already provide, and instead focus on building power through community engagement, policy change, and still providing safe spaces for all members of our community. In 2012, ALMA formally changed its name and mission to be more inclusive of our entire lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, transgender, and gender nonconforming Latinx community. The Association of Latina/os Motivating Action (ALMA) is the oldest Latinx LGBTQ organization in the Midwest and one of the oldest in the country.The Association of Latino Professionals For America ("ALPFA") is the premier professional association dedicated to empowering and developing Latino leaders in every sector of the global economy. ALPFA currently serves more than 92,000 professional and student members across the country. The Chicago Chapter of ALPFA is comprised of 7,600+ members and is dedicated to develop and execute programs to advance the leadership skills of Latinos in the Chicago community. ALPFA chapters offer professional development and career-building opportunities.BUILD is a nationally respected gang intervention, violence prevention, and youth development organization based on Chicago's West Side. Since 1969, BUILD has helped thousands of at-risk youth escape gangs and violence to become positive leaders of their communities. We mentor young people who face the steepest obstacles, reaching 3500 youth a year in Austin, East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Logan Square, and Fuller Park.- BUILD helps young people beat the odds by offering positive, empowering in-school, after-school and out-of-school programs. |- BUILD is committed to serving Chicago's youth who are facing the greatest risks. |- BUILD helps inspire youth to look beyond the barriers in their lives and re-imagine a future filled with opportunity and achievement. |- From case management and clinical support, to advocacy and mentoring, to arts and music, BUILD's people, programs and pathways make a lasting difference for thousands of Chicago youth every year. |- Trauma-informed outreach, crisis support, case management and mental health care directly to the community. |- Supporting youth to become the next generation of leaders in their communities.BUILD is a nationally respected gang intervention, violence prevention, and youth development organization based on Chicago's West Side. Since 1954, Casa Central has delivered evidenced-based, award-winning programming in response to the needs of the Latino community. Through comprehensive, family-centered programming, Casa Central is the conduit through which thousands of individuals build hope for the future while equipping themselves to achieve a sustainable, higher quality of life for the benefit of self, family, community and society. Casa Central transforms lives and strengthens communities, with a special focus on Hispanics. Our network of social services propels a diverse population of all ages toward self-sufficiency and a higher quality of life. We deliver an innovative spectrum of services, strengthening families and supporting growth at every stage of life.programs like day care and after school sessions that support children and youth and help them build a strong foundation. |services including transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness, violence prevention and intervention, and employment training. |give older adults the opportunity tocontinue to live social and independent lives, through our onsite Adult Wellness Center and Home Care Services program.If you are seeking information regarding programs for older adults, Casa Central does offer Home Care Services and the Adult Wellness Center, which is a day service.Chicago Commons' mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities to overcome poverty and systemic barriers, embrace opportunities, and thrive across generations. For 127 years, our programs have been helping children, families and seniors GO further to live richer, more fulfilling lives. From our first settlement house, we've centered ourselves in underserved communities to give our neighbors the tools and skills they need to reach their greatest potential through:The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition's mission is to promote healthy behavior and prevent chronic disease and health disparities in the Hispanic communities of metropolitan Chicago. CHHC improves health in Hispanic communities by sponsoring culturally appropriate, evidence-based health education classes, and by providing a forum for policy development. The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition was established in June 1991 as a multi- disciplinary membership organization to address the need for health promotion and disease prevention among Chicago's Hispanic community. It was established as a pilot demonstration project with funding from the U.S. Department on Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health.We have three main goals: first is to produce the country's leading Latino theater festival with an emphasis on showcasing local Latino theater artists alongside national and international counterparts. Second, is to build a permanent home for local Latino performing artists... where they can thrive and grow! Third, is to provide technical and professional support for local Latino theater artists. The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) is a transformative cultural engine helping drive our local Latino theater community to a more prominent level. Our organization is an ambitious and impactful program -which is urgently needed for our city as we wrestle with issues of cultural equity and inclusion.Corazón Community Services' mission is to improve the quality of life for children, youth and families through holistic social services offered in a culturally sensitive environment. CCS has been serving the heart of the community of Cicero/Berwyn since 2003, providing life-changing and life-saving services for children, youth, and families. Since Corazón opened its doors, the agency has had a tremendous impact in Cicero and neighboring communities. Corazón has served over 600 individuals every month through direct services, while over 2,000 community members have been impacted via community education/events. Corazón has had a direct impact on the reduction of gang violence, the reduction of teen pregnancy, the increase in education and outreach on HIV and helped launch several community initiatives in collaboration with other community partners.Gads Hill Center values children and their families - their ability to learn, to lead and to positively shape their futures. Since 1898, Gads Hill Center supports working families through comprehensive programs and services that connect children and families to resources that meet their educational, employment, and health-related goals. Gads Hill Center works with more than 4,500 children across Chicago by providing the following high-quality accredited programs and services:The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national non-profit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace and is a subject matter expert for corporations seeking to access diverse talent. Through professional development, resources, and networks, and by facilitating access to meaningful career opportunities, HACE helps Latinos succeed in every phase of their career. Whether you are a student in high school or college, a professional or in transition in your career, HACE is committed to supporting your ongoing development and advancement as a Latino professional.HACE's programs are designed to address the unique cultural values and challenges faced by Latinos and transform high-potential Latino professionals into high-performing and courageous leaders. To help participants develop the skills necessary to produce immediate and sustainable results for themselves and organizations they serve.The Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) works to ensure the equitable participation of its constituents in the construction industry, while also promoting the growth, quality of work, professionalism and integrity of these individuals and businesses. We have fought for diversity in the construction world for over 40 years, and continue to clear paths of opportunity for Minority- and Woman-owned Business Enterprises across the Midwest. From advocating for public policy, providing the tools necessary to seize and succeed at new business opportunities and providing training and education that assist Hispanics in growing their own construction-related businesses, HACIA believes in pushing its community beyond what have become traditional roles for Hispanics in the construction industry.Training for Design and Construction | Advanced Construction Business Training | Building Small Businesses Training Program | Online Business Essentials for Construction | Pre-Apprenticeship Programs | Intro to Business Management, Workplace Safety, and Photovoltaics | Intro to Business Management for Construction- DuPage County | Owner-to-CEO ProgramFounded in 1975, as a non-for-profit organization to help create affordable housing in Chicago's Latino neighborhoods, the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation now helps people across the Chicago area improve their lives-and achieve the American dream. We build comfortable, affordable and sustainablehousing that people are proud to call home;which becomes a catalyst for economic prosperity and community growth. We build-and revitalize-neighborhoods, to provide a place for people of all ages. We create new housing, employment, and business opportunities that help stabilize communities.Our uniquely comprehensive approach helps to create and maintain healthy communities. And it has made us one of the largest and most effective community development organizations in the nation. Yet while HHDC has grown, our mission has always remained the same: to help people make a better life for themselves, their families, and their community.Our mission is to contribute to the fullest development of Latino immigrants and their families through education, training, and employment that fosters full participation in the changing US society while preserving cultural identity and dignity.(Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail) |(English, Citizenship and Adult Education courses.) |(Academic Tutoring, Volunteer and Internship Placements, Mentoring and Guidance, ACT/SAT Prep, College Campus Visits, Assistance with College and Financial Aid Applications, Recreational Activities)We are an organization enriching Chicago's cultural scene by promoting positive images of Latinos, breaking stereotypes and bringing everyone together to experience all Latino cultures. The International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago (ILCC) is a Pan-Latino, 501(c)(3) nonprofit multidisciplinary arts organization dedicated to developing, promoting and increasing awareness of Latino cultures among Latinos and other communities by presenting a wide variety of art forms including film, music, dance, visual arts, comedy and theater. The Center has been at the forefront of the movement to increase cultural opportunities for the entire Latino community and brings Latinos and non-Latinos together to share common cross-cultural experiences. The mission of the Latino Policy Forum is to build the power, influence, and leadership of the Latino community through collective action to transform public policies that ensure the well being of our community and society as a whole.The Forum's commitment to working on issues that come from community participatory processes is reflected in the name. It is through on-going community forums that the organization identifies issues, develops agendas, and increases civic participation in the Latino community.Latino Union collaborates with low-income immigrant and U.S.-born workers to develop the tools necessary to collectively improve social and economic conditions. It is through on-going community forums that the organization identifies issues, develops agendas, and increases civic participation in the Latino community.Latino Union collaborates with low-income immigrant and U.S.-born workers to develop the tools necessary to collectively improve social and economic conditions.Latinos Progresando has provided high-quality, affordable immigration legal services for 20 years. Beyond our doors, we also offer community education on immigration process and policy, and build the capacity of the immigration legal sector by delivering operations-focused training and technical assistance for emerging and expanding providers.Immigration Legal Services | VAWA Project (Full-service, completely free legal support to immigrants surviving domestic violence and sexual assault.) | Community Education: MEX talks | Teatro AmericanoMarshall Square Resource Network | Marshall Square Education Summit | Wellness Programs | Perez Miller Family Scholarship FundMetropolitan Family Services provides a wide variety of programs and services designed to strengthen families and help them realize their full potential. Part mentor, part motivator, part advocate, Metropolitan empowers families to learn, to earn, to heal and to thrive through services provided in four key areas. From early learning, afterschool and job readiness programs to counseling, mental health services and legal assistance. Bottom of Form- Offers support and education to economically challenged families so they may improve the quality of their work, lifestyle and finances. |- Promotes academic achievement and social and emotional development among children, youth and families to foster success in life. |- Provides supportive, caring counseling for individuals and families in any phase of life to better handle life's challenges. |- Provides a wide range of essential legal services for cases of domestic violence, family and elder law, and housing and consumer issues.The National Latino Education Institute advances our community's economic independence through market and results driven education, training, employment, and advocacy. It forges a path for Latino success by training and educating individuals...we provide a second chance through comprehensive employment services to members of the community. NLEI offers Job seekers and career changers resources and support. No matter what level career or occupation, NLEI employment specialists can help create a plan to meet individual career goals.Pilsen Alliance is a social justice organization committed to developing grassroots leadership in Pilsen and neighboring working class, immigrant communities in Chicago's Lower West Side. We use community education tools and programs, direct action organizing campaigns, and advocacy initiatives reflecting the popular education philosophy of building social consciousness for personal and social collective transformation.Pilsen Neighbors Community Council organizes, engages and activates people and resources to positively address community issues facing Pilsen- most notably in the areas of education, housing, healthcare, social justice and immigration reform. We provide leadership training that empowers organizations and members of the community to effectively advocate for themselves, their families and for the benefit of the community as a whole. For more than 60 years Pilsen Neighbors Community Council has served as a resource and advocate for the Pilsen community.Pilsen Neighbors works hard to provide many ways to engage and advance our community. Through many services and events that cover:,and more. We're committed to providing community members with tools and opportunities to grow and make a difference.SCH's mission is to provide comprehensive counseling, education and housing resources necessary for Latinos and other low-to-moderate income families in the Chicagoland area, develop competence and responsibility in meeting their financial and housing needs, and advocate for and proactively promote additional resources for them.Since 2007 we have seen a 996% increase in clients seeking foreclosure prevention. We expanded our financial education, renter and landlord education programs to promote financial stability and prevent foreclosure, before it starts. We have three locations to serve the North and South sides of Chicago and now see over 10,000 clients per year. We continue to deliver quality programs and compassionate service to all residents in need. We are your ally when you need help.The mission of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) is to fulfill the promises and principles of democracy by promoting education and leadership development, empowering Latinos and similarly disenfranchised groups through civic engagement and research, and by maximizing participation in the electoral process. Over the last 39 years, the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) has empowered minorities and similarly disenfranchised groups through leadership development, civic engagement, and research. USHLI is a member of the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility and the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda.