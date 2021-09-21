'Our Chicago: Nuestras Historias' hosted by ABC7's Stacey Baca celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 CHICAGO celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15, with a series of news stories, half-hour special "Our Chicago: Nuestras Historias" (formerly "THE Ñ BEAT") and vignettes.Hosted by ABC 7 anchor/reporter Stacey Baca, "Our Chicago: Nuestras Historias" is an Emmy Award-winning series of special programs produced by ABC 7 Chicago, which offers a rich tapestry of stories highlighting the contributions of Chicago's vibrant Latino community.Muralist Sentrock's private studio serves as the backdrop for the program, which features contributions from ABC 7 Eyewitness News Team's Rob Elgas, Mark Rivera and Michelle Gallardo. The half-hour program airs twice on ABC 7 Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and will be available on abc7chicago.com and ABC 7's connected TV apps.ABC is airing an hourlong special honoring Hispanic Heritage with a series of vignettes featuring ABC 7's Stacey Baca, Tanja Babich, Rob Elgas, Mark Rivera and Michelle Gallardo.The ABC Owned Television Stations will honor Hispanic Heritage Month and the many rich and diverse cultures that comprise the community with an hour special, "Our America: Todos Unidos, airing Sept. 19 at 11 p.m. on ABC 7 and the station's connected TV apps and Hulu.ABC 7 Eyewitness News salutes Chicago's significant Hispanic community with news stories throughout the month. They kick off the month on Monday, Sept. 13, with anchor/reporter Mark Rivera's story on the Humboldt Park neighborhood's iconic Puerto Rican flags. The steel flags have served as a vibrant gateway to one of the largest Puerto Rican communities in Chicago. Other stories featured on ABC 7 Eyewitness News explore affordable housing innovations, Guatemalan cuisine of Guatemala, bilingualism and the impact of Latino businesses, among others."Our Chicago: Nuestras Historias" profiles stellar individuals and organizations who play an important role in their communities and the city of Chicago:- Retired University of Illinois psychology professor Karina Reyes took a pandemic pivot to co-found Citizen Canine Senior Dog Rescue, nurturing dogs older than 6 years old, whose owners are unable to care for them. The Rescue has saved many a senior canine by finding loving families and their forever homes.- The artistic mastery of muralist Joseph Perez, also known as Sentrock, is one of the top "working" muralists in the Windy City. Perez, who resides in the Pilsen neighborhood, has been commissioned by Converse to design shoes, as well as by the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Fire MLS team to create artwork to adorn their merchandise. Sentrock's work, featuring his trademark "Bird City Saint," can be spotted on literally dozens of street corners around the city. But Sentrock also takes the time to share his talents with aspiring, young artists.- Musical talent runs deep in Chicago's Lucero family. Cielito Lindo, a modern mariachi band led by father, Juan Lucero, with seven children ranging in age from 8 to 19, has regaled crowds at local restaurants, festivals, Chicago Bulls games and a Chicago Cubs opener. Viewers will see and hear how this amazing family is still making a go of it during the pandemic and how they were helped by generous Chicagoans when a Go Fund Me page saved their home.- When Chicago bar goers heard "tamales!" off in the distance, they knew they were in for good eats and a visit by Claudio Velez - aka The Tamale Guy. Velez emigrated from Acapulco, Mexico, with the hope of owning his own restaurant one day. So, he began roving from bar to bar with his red, plastic coolers ... selling his homemade tamales. His dream finally came true with Velez relaunching his business with the help of his son and the support of his community and loyal customers.- As students settle back into the classroom, many are left playing catch-up after the pandemic disrupted months of learning. One group helping students get back is Cicero's Corazon Community Services. With programs such as after-school educational activities, tutoring and homework help, Corazon is determined and working to get hundreds of kids back on track.- Angelica Varela's grandmother sparked Angelica's interest in house plants and plant-based medicine. So when Angelica was laid off amid the pandemic, her interest inspired passion project Semillas Plant Studio in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Semillas means seeds in Spanish. The name is a nod to a business that is both rooted in Varela's Mexican heritage and dedicated to giving back to the community.