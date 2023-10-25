Woman killed in Austin hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:21 p.m. in the 600-block of South Laramie Avenue, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was driving a sedan when her car was struck by the driver of a black Audi sedan, police said.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The occupants of the Audi fled the scene on foot and are not in custody, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood