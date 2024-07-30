Pedestrian critically injured in Calumet Heights hit-and-run: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was critically injured in a South Side hit-and-run crash on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 2800-block of East 95th Street just before 3:45 p.m.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was standing near the street when a sedan, traveling eastbound on 95th Street, struck him and continued driving, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

