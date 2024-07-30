WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian critically injured in Calumet Heights hit-and-run: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 12:19AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was critically injured in a South Side hit-and-run crash on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 2800-block of East 95th Street just before 3:45 p.m.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was standing near the street when a sedan, traveling eastbound on 95th Street, struck him and continued driving, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
