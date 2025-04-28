24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Person shot on Illinois State University campus, officials say

Monday, April 28, 2025 2:32AM
NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State University has issued an alert after a person was shot near its student center on campus.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the area of the Bone Student Center on West Locust Street in Normal, Illinois, university officials confirmed.

ISU sent out a campus alert around 7:55 p.m. warning students and staff of a report of shots fired on or near campus.

Officials later confirmed that one person was shot. Their condition was not known.

Authorities are searching for a suspect. Police have asked people to stay away from the area.

The latest updates from the university can be found here.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

