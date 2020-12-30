Hoffman Estates stabbing: Snow plow driver stabbed outside townhouses, 1 in custody

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is in custody after an apparently random attack on a snow plow driver in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Horacio Sanchez, the owner of Elgin-based Tiger-Scape Inc. landscaping company, said it was one of his employees who was attacked as he was salting driveways at a townhouse community.

The employee told Sanchez an unknown man, who appeared to be in his 30s, randomly attacked him with a knife while his window was down.

Hoffman Estates Police said the attack happened at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Sanchez said after the initial attack, his employee ran away but the attacker chased him and another confrontation occurred.

Sanchez said his employee was able to take the knife away from the attacker before he flagged down a truck driver to take him to safety.

As for the attacker, Sanchez said after his employee took his knife, he ran down Route 58 where he was hit by vehicle and later taken into police custody.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or what charges he may face.
