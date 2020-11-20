Holiday Light Shows: Morton Arboretum's Illumination, Northbrook Court's Let it Shine among Chicago area displays

Let It Shine - Northbrook Court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a holiday trend that's becoming increasingly popular this year: drive-thru holiday light displays, a safe way to enjoy the holidays during the pandemicIf you're looking to brighten things up during this unusual holiday season, try visiting one of the many holiday light drive-through exhibits in the Chicago area! Let it Shine, winding through the parking lot of Northbrook Court, is the newest one to open."There are close to one-million smart LED lights, so it is very immersive, it's really just a dazzling show of lights and as you drive through the experience, the music, when you tune to your radio is synchronized with the lights," said Katie Peterson, director of Let It Shine.This is one of the safest ways you can have some holiday fun, because you're in your own car with your family, your own little private bubble, as long as you're driving through with the windows rolled up, you don't even have to wear a mask!Timed and dated tickets are purchased on line ahead of time, and can be scanned through your window upon entry for a completely touch-less experience. Let it Shine will be open through January 9. A portion of the proceeds benefit the NorthShore University Kellogg Cancer Center.Festival of Lights is back November 27 through December 27 at Phillips Park in Aurora. One of the largest free outdoor drive-through holiday light displays in Northern Illinois, this year's display is even bigger and better in its 14th year! The drive-through is free, but donations are gladly accepted. This year, for everybody's safety donations can only be made on the Festival of Lights website.Santa's Rock N Lights is a drive-thru animated light show set up at the Lake County Fairgrounds in GRAYSLAKE. Timed tickets must be purchased on-line ahead of time. Santa's Rock N Lights runs November 20th to January 3rd.The popular show Illumination at the Morton Arboretum has been re-imagined to make this a driving experience only. Returning favorites along with several newly designed sights are displayed along the 2 mile drive. Timed tickets must be purchased ahead of time - hours have been expanded and the light show will be open on all holidays! It's a good idea to get tickets early, as these popular light shows will sell out.