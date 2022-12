Features a train ride through tunnel of lights

Kohlights and interactive holiday lights festival returns to Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Kohlights is back at the Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview.

The interactive outdoor holiday light festival is the museum's newest outdoor activity.

The immersive experience is designed just for kids. It features a train ride through a tunnel of lights. a lollipop light lane, a prism promenade and more.

Enjoy the full lightacular experience Dec 16-23, and 26-29.