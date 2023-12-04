Holiday shopping options made in Illinois

If you consider shopping local this December, you could help to sustain a small business in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- How's your holiday shopping going?

If you consider shopping local this December, you could help to sustain a small business in Illinois.

Daniel Thomas, deputy director at the Illinois Office of Tourism, shared some "Made in Illinois" options that can all be shipped.

First up, for the foodies, Lexington Betty's Smokehouse. This is for the griller in your life? ($69.99)

The Galena Canning Company has seven different kind of dips! ($69.99)

Farmhouse Signs & Co. in Taylorville has a heartfelt inspirational sign. ($34 )

Wooden It Be Lovely, Springfield offers a "Be Jolly" candle! ($29.50)

Einnim Oak Park offers essential oil blends ($15)

The gift that keeps giving! Bear's Bites, Peoria sells a monthly bite box! ($39)

You can see more options at enjoyIllinois.com.