Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood union workers voting whether to authorize strike

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Hollywood union voting whether to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES -- Workers in the television and film industry are voting Sunday whether to authorize a strike that could shut down productions nationwide.

The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees represents some 52,000 "below the line" workers who could go on strike if an agreement is not reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The union is voting Sunday until 9 p.m. with results expected to be announced Monday. Analysts expect the workers to vote in favor of authorizing a strike.

A vote in favor does not necessarily mean a strike would happen. It authorizes union leadership to call a strike if negotiations fail.

Adequate rest breaks, low wages and earnings from streaming projects are among the issues.

The talks involve 13 local Hollywood unions that include workers such as costumers, grips, script supervisors, technicians and other positions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyunion contracthollywoodstrikelabor unions
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot in head days after moving to city still recovering: family
Woman killed in Horner Park hit-and-run after Chicago shooting: CPD
Funeral held for teen gunned down while sitting in car on SW Side
Boy, 6, finds historic mastodon tooth
Illinois State Police trooper killed in Dan Ryan shooting
Chicago Pride Fest draws out 100K after annual parade canceled again
Major oil spill off California coast closes beaches; airshow canceled
Show More
Influx of guns is 'ground zero for violence' at end of a bloody summer
36 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
'Fed up' Robbins cops resign, call off over lack of resources: union
Man pretending to need help attacks teen in alley, mom claims
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, few showers Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News