There are many local, state & federal organizations working to help families find affordable places to live in Chicago and the suburbs.
Below are links to several of the agencies that were consulted for ABC7 Chicago's series on the challenges of finding and protecting affordable housing.
RELATED: Newsviews: Affordable Housing
Also listed are larger agencies that may be helpful to those seeking housing assistance.
Institute For Housing Studies at DePaul:
https://www.housingstudies.org/
Illinois Housing Development Authority
https://www.ihda.org/
Hispanic Housing Development Corporation:
https://www.hispanichousingdevelopment.com/
Interfaith Housing Corporation:
http://www.ihdc.org/
Lawndale Christian Development Corporation:
https://lcdc.net/
Resurrection Project:
https://resurrectionproject.org/
Housing & Urban Development
https://www.hud.gov/
Preservation of Affordable Housing:
https://www.poah.org/
Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide
BUILDING A BETTER CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News