Create a new bath or shower space with Bath Fitter

Now is the perfect time to spruce up a very important room in your home. Creating a new bath or shower space is easier than you think and Bath Fitter's Michael Turner explains how to get it done.Why You Should Contact Bath Fitter Today:Bath Fitter showers and bathtubs are installed in just one day, so you can get the bath of your dreams and get back to your life.Bath liners are custom crafted to fit over your existing tub, so there's none of the mess or surprise fees that come with demolition remodels.Their high-gloss acrylic tubs and showers wipe clean so easily, they're virtually maintenance-free.Choose from hundreds of customization options and accessories, so your new bath fits your home's style perfectly.Every Bath Fitter installation is guaranteed for life, so you can be confident in your bath remodel.For 35+ years and +2 million installations, they've perfected their bath renovation process, all to make you smile every time you step into your bathroom.A Bath Fitter remodel isn't just a tub or shower liner; their one-of-a-kind seamless walls complete your renovation, with no grout to clean and maintain.Every Bath Fitter bathtub and shower liner is custom made to your bathroom's exact measurements for a perfect fit. Because we custom make our products, we can create a unique solution no matter what your existing bath looks like.Feel confident in your bath with safety-conscious and ADA compliant solutions like walk-in showers, tub-to-shower conversions, built-in shower seats and grab bars.Book your free design and consultation today and save up to $450 on a complete Bath Fitter system. But that's not all... Be one of the first 20 callers and save an additional $250! Call (888) 850-2284.Interested in Working for Bath Fitter? For open positions and more information head to joinbathfitter.com