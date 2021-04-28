Create a new bath or shower space with Bath Fitter

Now is the perfect time to spruce up a very important room in your home. Creating a new bath or shower space is easier than you think and Bath Fitter's Michael Turner explains how to get it done.
Why You Should Contact Bath Fitter Today:
One Day Installation
Bath Fitter showers and bathtubs are installed in just one day, so you can get the bath of your dreams and get back to your life.
No Demolition, No Mess
Bath liners are custom crafted to fit over your existing tub, so there's none of the mess or surprise fees that come with demolition remodels.
Easy To Clean
Their high-gloss acrylic tubs and showers wipe clean so easily, they're virtually maintenance-free.
Design Your Own Bath
Choose from hundreds of customization options and accessories, so your new bath fits your home's style perfectly.
Lifetime Warranty
Every Bath Fitter installation is guaranteed for life, so you can be confident in your bath remodel.
Millions Of Happy Customers
For 35+ years and +2 million installations, they've perfected their bath renovation process, all to make you smile every time you step into your bathroom.
One-Piece Seamless Wall
A Bath Fitter remodel isn't just a tub or shower liner; their one-of-a-kind seamless walls complete your renovation, with no grout to clean and maintain.
Custom Made
Every Bath Fitter bathtub and shower liner is custom made to your bathroom's exact measurements for a perfect fit. Because we custom make our products, we can create a unique solution no matter what your existing bath looks like.
Safety Conscious
Feel confident in your bath with safety-conscious and ADA compliant solutions like walk-in showers, tub-to-shower conversions, built-in shower seats and grab bars.
Bath Fitter has an offer for you!
Book your free design and consultation today and save up to $450 on a complete Bath Fitter system. But that's not all... Be one of the first 20 callers and save an additional $250! Call (888) 850-2284.
**One offer per customer. May not be combined with any other offer. Offer must be presented at the time of estimate. Previous orders and estimates excluded. Offer valid only at the above location. Subject to certain limitations. Offer expires 06-30-2021. Most Bath Fitter tub installations are completed in one day. Some exceptions apply. See location for full details.
Interested in Working for Bath Fitter? For open positions and more information head to joinbathfitter.com.
This segment produced with and sponsored by Bath Fitter.
