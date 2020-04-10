Coronavirus tips: In-home worker safety top of mind for consumers and workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Essential workers continue to keep your home functioning during the coronavirus pandemic, whether your internet has gone out while you're working from home, or a pipe is clogged, or a different problem.
These fixes can't be put on hold because of COVID-19, but safety is top of mind for both consumers and workers.
"It worked out great. It went real smooth. He was in and out and clean. Really took away a lot of my anxiety," said Winnie Murphy.
Murphy needed plumbing work done in her Tinley Park home, and it couldn't wait for the pandemic to pass.
"So I was very nervous about someone coming in, but they assured us they were really good and thorough in all their disinfecting," Murphy said.
John Jennison is a plumber with the Local 130 Union and Norman Mechanical. He did the job.
Governor JB Pritzker has deemed plumbers along with electricians and exterminators as "essential" trades, allowing them to operate despite the shelter in place order.
"When we walk into someone's house, we make sure we have our safety glasses on, our masks, protective wear, gloves, booties. We have a disinfectant spray. We come in and spray everything down prior to cleaning and spray everything down when we are done," Jennison said.
Local 130 said those precautions are guidelines for every worker entering your home.
Experts say homeowners should wipe everything down prior to an in-home visit, keep the recommended six-foot distance and consider wearing a mask.
"The motto for the plumbers is to protect the health of the nation," said Jennison, who added that the pandemic should not mean higher rates for home visits. "Our prices have not changed at all. We are not going to capitalize on other people's misfortune."
"Our first most priority is the safety and wellbeing of our customers and of our employees," said Jack Segel, regional vice president of communications for Comcast. "Cable and internet services like Comcast are also at high speed right now, ensuring your home offices are running."
Comcast said Chicago has seen a 60 percent increase in internet traffic.
"We are doing most of the work outside of the home. We can get a lot outside of the home," Segel said.
Besides outdoor work, Comcast suggests consumers first check whether the problem can be fixed by rebooting WiFi or consulting a representative by phone. If you are sick, don't ask for a technician to come into your home.
"Sometimes you don't need to have a tech come out, sometimes you can manage that stuff on your own," Segal said.
If they do have to go inside your home, Comcast techs are also taking precautions like wearing masks and gloves, and using sanitizer.
AT&T also noted that internet, telephone and video connectivity are "essential services" and their employees are taking similar safety measures with their workers on the frontlines.
The same precautions are being taken at new construction sites which have been deemed "essential" for trade workers like electricians and plumbers.
"They are essential right now because if the job sites are closed down it could cause personal injury, arson, theft," explained Jennison. "This way, when the job sites are open, it creates a safer environment."
Remember, you should only have techs and workers in your home if you absolutely have to. Try to prevent that emergency plumbing call if you can. Avoid flushing things like facial tissues, disinfectant wipes, baby wipes and dental floss, and make sure you have a good plunger on standby.
