The death of a 26-year-old West Chicago man was ruled a homicide, the DuPage County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.West Chicago police, with the assistance of the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, launched a death investigation Friday in the 600-block of East Forest Avenue.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene midday Friday. Crime scene tape was set up around a light-colored house as investigators collected evidence outside the home.An autopsy conducted Saturday morning showed 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas was killed.Authorities have not released any further details. The investigation is ongoing.