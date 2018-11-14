West Chicago man killed, homicide investigation underway

EMBED </>More Videos

The death of a 26-year-old West Chicago man was ruled a homicide, the DuPage County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
The death of a 26-year-old West Chicago man was ruled a homicide, the DuPage County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

West Chicago police, with the assistance of the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, launched a death investigation Friday in the 600-block of East Forest Avenue.

Chopper 7HD flew over the scene midday Friday. Crime scene tape was set up around a light-colored house as investigators collected evidence outside the home.

An autopsy conducted Saturday morning showed 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas was killed.

Authorities have not released any further details. The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicideman killedhomicide investigationdeath investigationWest ChicagoDuPage County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Security guard fatally shot by Midlothian officer was asked to drop gun, ISP says
Chicago Weather: Snow coming Thursday
Pumpkin thrown from overpass on Indiana Toll Road causes crash
Former White Sox pitcher barely escapes Southern California wildfire
Body of missing ballerina originally from South Bend found near state park
Chicago alderman hospitalized after 'shortness of breath'
Ex-Chicago police commander charged with stealing $360,000 from Social Security
Illinois Catholic Church official rips handling of sex abuse cases
Show More
Huntley animal shelter asks for help fostering puppies
Family of hit-and-run victims sue Chicago police
Judge admonishes El Chapo's defense attorney after opening statements
Man shot by police on Chicago's West Side
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
More News