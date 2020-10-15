Food & Drink

Hormel giving away bacon face masks for a good cause

Move over pumpkin spice, there's a new flavor for fall - bacon!

Now you can smell fresh cooked bacon all day in the form of a new face mask.

Hormel Foods has now created what it calls "Black label breathable bacon."

According to the company, the limited edition mask uses "the latest in pork-scented technology."

Now through October 28th, you can try scoring a free mask by registering online.

There's no word on whether the masks will be sold after the giveaway.

If you don't win, Hormel will still donate one meal to Feeding America for every request, up to 10,000.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in just minutes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkface maskfeeding americafoodfashionbacon
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested with U-Haul truck after Near West Side burglary, CPD says
Man killed in East Garfield Park hit-and-run: CPD
IL officials release holiday safety guidelines as state reports 2,862 new cases
IL FOID card applications, background checks show boom year
UChicago Booth School classes go remote after COVID-19 exposure
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Send a WWII veteran a card for her 100th birthday
Show More
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Thursday; freeze warning to go in effect overnight outside city
FBI warns of fake census websites
Maywood leaders consider water shut off moratorium as hundreds get warning notices
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
More TOP STORIES News