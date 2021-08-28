ABC7 Hosea Sanders among honorees at Chicago Defender's 'Men of Excellence' award ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Defender celebrated "Men of Excellence" Friday night and ABC7's Hosea Sanders was among the honorees.
The award ceremony recognizes local African American men for inspiring others through excellence, vision, leadership and a commitment to empowerment in multiple ways.
Other recognizable names include State Senator Elgie Sims Jr, Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell Jr, Real Men Cook President Rael Jackson, Hazel Crest Chief Of Police Mitchell Davis III, Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant, and 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis to name a few.
This year's event was the 14th awards ceremony.
For more information, visit the Chicago Defender website.
