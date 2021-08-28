Community & Events

ABC7 Hosea Sanders among honorees at Chicago Defender's 'Men of Excellence' award ceremony

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Hosea Sanders honored at Chicago Defender's 'Men of Excellence' Award Ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Defender celebrated "Men of Excellence" Friday night and ABC7's Hosea Sanders was among the honorees.

The award ceremony recognizes local African American men for inspiring others through excellence, vision, leadership and a commitment to empowerment in multiple ways.

Other recognizable names include State Senator Elgie Sims Jr, Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell Jr, Real Men Cook President Rael Jackson, Hazel Crest Chief Of Police Mitchell Davis III, Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant, and 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis to name a few.

This year's event was the 14th awards ceremony.

For more information, visit the Chicago Defender website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoawardafrican americansfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
Teen charged in brazen murder of Hegewisch grandmother
US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
Get vaccinated or get fired: Mayor defends Chicago vaccine mandate
Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991
Person of interest in custody after 2 shot near Hammond school: police
Structure problems force nearly 100 from NW Indiana tower
Show More
Woman, 70, killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd
Chicago Weather: Humid, very hot Saturday
'Monster' Ida could hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
CPS parents seek clarity over COVID safety plan as school year looms
What does the SCOTUS eviction decision mean for Illinois?
More TOP STORIES News