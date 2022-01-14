Up, Up and Away: Soar across scenic Coachella Valley in a hot air balloon

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. -- Known for its beautiful sunshine and entertainment, the Coachella Valley is giving travelers one more reason to escape.
Hot air ballooning showcases a spectacular show of Mother Earth's vast desert canvas from new heights.
"It's just a beautiful, beautiful flight," said Steve Wilkinson, co-owner and pilot of Fantasy Balloon Flights. "We can see the Salton Sea at the end of the valley and the windmills at the beginning."
As a commercial balloon pilot for more than 40 years with 6,700 flights under his belt, Wilkinson says every launch is a new experience.
"The winds change, the directions change, and your passengers change," he added.
Wilkinson takes pride in sharing his breathtaking views from above to countless first-time adventures.
"It feels like you're floating - like clouds," said Gladys Sim-Avergonzado, who experienced her very first hot air balloon ride.
"When you start to take off, you feel that - kind of like going up an elevator shaft," explained passenger Darrel Kammeyer.
"You're a human drone; that's the only way I can explain it," said passenger Susan Kammeyer.
Wilkinson says ballooning in the valley is like three-dimensioning sailing.
"You don't feel up, down, forward or back," he described. "It's quiet; it's peaceful."
