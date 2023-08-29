Iowa man Keegan Casteel, who raised concerns after bringing a rifle and handgun to the W hotel in downtown Chicago, has pleaded guilty.

Iowa man pleads guilty after guns found in room at W hotel downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Iowa man who raised concerns after police said he brought a rifle and handgun to a lakefront hotel has pleaded guilty.

In July of 2021, a member of the cleaning staff at the W. Chicago Lakeshore found the firearms in a room and alerted authorities.

Police body cam showed the weapons along with four magazine of ammo in the 12th floor room overlooking the lake.

Keegan Casteel explained he forgot to take the guns out of a bag before a family trip to Chicago.

Monday, he pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 10 months of conditional discharge.