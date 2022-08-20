WATCH LIVE

Group of neighbors pulls victim from Allendale house explosion that left 2 hospitalized: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
14 minutes ago
A group of neighbors pulled a victim from a house explosion in Allendale, Illinois near Indiana, Wabash County police said. 2 people were hospitalized

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two people were hospitalized Saturday morning following a house explosion Sunday night, authorities said.

The explosion happened in the town of Allendale located in far southeastern Illinois near the Indiana border. According to the Wabash County Sheriff's Office, two people who were inside the home were flown to a Louisville trauma center.

The sheriff's office said a group of neighbors pulled one victim out before it was engulfed in flames.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating.

