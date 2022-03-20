house fire

Elderly couple, both in their 90s, die after Far South Side house fire, officials say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

House fire kills elderly couple on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second person has died after a house fire in West Pullman on Chicago's Far South Side.

Clementine Johnson, 90, and her 91-year-old husband Clarance, both died, according to officials.

Fire officials responded around 3 p.m. Friday to the 11600-Block of South Aberdeen Street after neighbors said they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of a house.

Witnesses said the fire department arrived within two minutes.

"They came right away. They came really fast," said one neighbor. "We seen them bring her out and they was trying to revive her on the ground and I don't know if she made it or not.... They brought the husband out like 15, 10 minutes later and they just had him covered."

Firefighters were able to pull the elderly couple from the house and they were transported to local hospitals, but both later died.

Neighbors said the couple lived on that block for over 60 years.

Officials have not given an update yet on the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmanfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
1 dead, another critically injured in house fire on Far South Side
5 siblings killed in Garden Prairie house fire publicly ID'd
Man dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says
Boone Co. house fire leaves 5 siblings dead, mom hospitalized
TOP STORIES
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
Video released of shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Free gas giveaway to be held on South Side Sunday | See where
Boy, 2, welcomed home after suffering brain damage from near-drowning
Navy Pier celebrates Holi with colors of spring
Show More
Omicron BA.2 subvariant continues to increase in Illinois
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: FULL LIST
Off-duty cop accused of putting knee on 12-year-old's neck resigns
7 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News