Houston man found after 8 years was 'never missing,' neighbors say

Rudy Farias' case has left neighbors in shock as he's been missing for eight years, but they say they've hung out with him, and he lives with his mom.

HOUSTON -- Residents of a Houston neighborhood are questioning whether a 25-year-old man found alive after he was reported missing eight years ago was really ever missing.

Kisha Ross and her family were shocked this week when they heard Rudolph "Rudy" Farias was found, saying they never knew he was reported missing.

Civil court records reveal his mother lives on the same street in northeast Houston.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," Ross said. "That boy has never been missing."

Ross' cousin, Broderick Conley, said he and Farias would hang out often.

"Laughing ... good times," Conley said.

"Sometimes he would go to the park by himself," Ross added.

They know him as Dolph, short for his given name Rudolph. They said he goes to their home often, but they hadn't seen him in the last few weeks.

According to the Houston Police Department, someone called officers on Thursday morning after a man was found sleeping outside of a church.

The man had an item on him with a family member's identification, which is how police were able to contact Farias' mother.

Police identified the man as Farias, who was first reported missing in 2015 when he was 17. His mother reported him missing after she said he never returned from a walk with his dogs.

The Texas Center for Missing announced that Farias had been found over the weekend, sharing the following statement on behalf of his family:

"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29, after being missing for eight years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy's case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

The chief of the Houston Fire Department said Farias refused to be transported by ambulance, which his mother signed off on, and he was left in his family's care.

Farias' mother shared pictures with Eyewitness News, claiming she brought her son to the hospital. She said she believed her son was beaten, abused, and thought someone kidnapped him for all those years.

Another neighbor, who wished to stay anonymous, said he's seen Farias' living at his mother's home for years.

"I was just shocked someone over here was missing, and we see him," he said. "It's shocking to everyone."

At the time of Farias' disappearance, his mother told officials that he suffered from depression and PTSD since his brother died in a motorcycle accident in 2011, an incident neighbors say he spoke about.

"He said he had lost a brother in a motorcycle accident," Ross said. "I know when he was thinking about his brother, he wouldn't come to hang out; he would go and sit there in the back in the woods by himself."'

On Tuesday, ABC13 attempted to speak with Farias' mother, who did not want to do an on-camera interview but said the man her neighbors have spent time with and seen living with her is her nephew.

She shared a picture of the nephew, but neighbors insist that it's not him. Now, a Houston community is trying to wrap their heads around why either of them would say he was ever missing.

"I do not know. That's what I have been trying to figure out all day," Ross said. "I am confused right now. I am like, 'What's going on?'"

According to the Houston Police Department, a family member called them in 2018 and said Farias was living behind a relative's home, but when police went to investigate, they didn't find him.

Investigators have yet to speak with Farias since he was found. They're scheduled to speak with him on Wednesday.