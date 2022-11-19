National Adoption Day 2022: Families celebrate as many make adoptions official

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For over two and half years, Trisha and Frank Redmond have been in the process of adopting Bridget, and Friday the Chicago couple officially becomes the 6 year old's parents.

"It felt so good to know she gets to be with us, and she gets to be in place where she is safe and happy, and we get to provide that for her and she gets to enrich our lives with her joy," said Trisha.

The Redmond's are Bridget's biological aunt and uncle. Their niece was placed with them after the girl's mother died a few years ago.

"She comes from a very traumatic background, but through that bittersweet journey that we have been on with her, it just hurts sweet now," Trisha said.

Several other families also began their sweet journey to mark National Adoption Day. The newly adoptive parents attended a special Cook County ceremony as the county drops adoption fees from $265 to $89.

After a seven year legal battle, 15-year-old Danesha McCory's adoption became official.

"I'm officially hers," McCory said. "She is happy. She's going to do a giddy dance or whatever".

A very happy Julisa Green is McCory's adoptive mother. She has been taking care of McCory since her biological mother left years ago and never came back.

"I stepped in and helped, and have been taking care of her ever since," Green said.

Then there is also 4-year-old Maddie, who officially became the daughter of Jim and David Hickey Friday. Dozens of family members wore "Hooray, its Maddie's Gotcha Day" t-shirts to show their support of the young girl.

"She is so loving. She brings joy to our lives, she is sassy," Jim said.