Social media stars show you how to become an influencer in Chicago

By Justyna Syska
CHICAGO (WLS) -- What does it take to be a social media influencer in Chicago?

Over the past couple years, social media has evolved drastically and being an influencer has turned into a full-time career. They have built a reputation for their knowledge and expertise on specific topics that fill our screens daily.

From beauty to food to dancing, we dive into the world of four Chicago influencers and the content they create. Influencer Strategy Lead at Finn Partners and Influencer Relations Professor at DePaul University, Jenny Heinrich, breaks down how to become an influencer, how to create business partnerships and how to make money doing it!

Whether you're looking to become an influencer or just understand the business, "Being an Influencer in Chicago" gives you a behind the scenes look at the industry.

For more on the influencers featured, follow:
@onceuponadollhouse
@ianeastwood
@blackpeopleeats
@jennyheinrich
