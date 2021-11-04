Here are some tips on how to combat climate change, conserve energy in your home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the conversation around the climate crisis continues many people are thinking more about what they can do every day to cut their carbon footprints.Jim Chilsen with the Citizens Utility Board joined ABC7 Thursday morning.Chilsen discussed the appliances that consume the most energy and how to make them more efficient and other changes a family can make to green up their home.All this week, here at ABC 7 we're airing special reports in our series Building A Better Chicago: Our Climate.We are highlighting people finding climate solutions and making a difference here in Chicago.You can find more on our news app, website and connected TV apps.