Northwestern professor's hand-sewn quilts on display for Black History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're celebrating Black History Month with a local quilt maker who's being honored with an exhibit at Northwestern University.
Dr. Tracy Vaughn-Manley sews these quilts by hand as an homage to her ancestors, and an important piece of American history.
"Something just spoke to me," Vaughn-Manley said. "I have a great grandmother, grandmother, mother who all sewed and who all were artistic and it was a way for me to fall into that matrilineal line."
She's completed about 30 of the quilts so far. They are on display at Northwestern through March 4.