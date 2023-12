For many people, the holiday season begins with trimming their tree, but first they have to select one.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For many people, the holiday season begins with trimming their tree but first they have to select one. Jennifer Brennan from Chalet Home and Garden stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to offer tips for those who are considering getting a live Christmas tree this year.

To learn more about keep your Christmas tree Merry and bright. Brennan from Chalet Home & Garden offers the essential tips for tree care, click here.