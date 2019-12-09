Quick Tip

How you could fall victim to this year's top holiday scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Can you name the top holiday scams?

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles talked to the FBI about how to make sure your gifts are safe under the tree.

First, make sure you're accessing reputable websites before you make a purchase online. Do all of your homework so you can make sure you're getting all of your holiday gifts.

Be aware of gift card scams. Some can leave you with a zero balance.

Try to buy your gift card from the back of the rack, if you're in a store. Inspect the gift card thoroughly to ensure it hasn't been tampered with, and always save your receipts.
