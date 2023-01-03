Howard Brown strike set for Tuesday in protest of planned layoffs

Some of 400 workers expected to protest outside Howard Brown Sheridan location in Uptown

As Howard Brown Health care workers plan to strike Tuesday, they warn planned job cuts will further compromise care for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of workers at Howard Brown Health are planning to strike Tuesday over what they say are unfair staffing issues and labor practices.

At 9 a.m., over 400 workers are expected to protest at several locations throughout the city, including the Howard Brown Health Sheridan location in Uptown.

Some Howard Brown Health workers prepared signs Monday afternoon for a three-day strike.

"We have shown up to bargain in good faith every time," said former Howard Brown Health event planner Julian Modugno.

But Howard Brown Health confirmed last week that it was moving ahead with its proposed workforce reductions to close a $12 million revenue shortfall.

Modugno is one of dozens of workers let go.

RELATED: Stroger Hospital denied brain test for man who accidentally shot himself in head, family says

"All of us on that were on the lay-off list were locked out our computers and emails on Friday afternoon," Modugno said.

Union members argue the LGBTQ+ focused health organization is already short-staffed. They warn the job cuts will further compromise care for those who need it the most.

"At Sheridan, we already don't have enough bilingual Spanish-speaking staff so there are plenty of times myself, I have to jump in help," Howard Brown Health Bilingual Health Educator Josseline Almengor said.

Almengor said she's fighting for her patients and her colleagues who lost their jobs.

"There's been a lot of emotions in the past days, mainly anger, but that anger is also fueling us because Howard Brown doesn't appreciate their staff, nevertheless their patients," Almengor said.

A Howard Brown Health spokesperson said in an email statement late Monday afternoon: "We support our employees in the union and their right to express their opinion. For our patients, we are continuing services."