Stroger Hospital denied brain test for man who accidentally shot himself in head, family says

The family of Roger Solis, who accidentally shot himself, said John Stroger Hospital, run by Cook County Health, denied their request for an EEG test.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who accidentally shot himself in the head said Stroger Hospital is denying their request for a brain test and a second medical opinion.

The family of Roger Solis gathered for a vigil outside the hospital.

They said Stroger doctors want to harvest Roger's organs, while the family wants an EEG brain test and an out-of-network opinion.

Cook County Health, which runs Stroger Hospital, said they cannot comment on a patient's care, but they respect the Solis family's request for outside medical opinions and their hearts go out to the family.