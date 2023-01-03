Stroger Hospital denied brain test for man who accidentally shot himself in head, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who accidentally shot himself in the head said Stroger Hospital is denying their request for a brain test and a second medical opinion.
The family of Roger Solis gathered for a vigil outside the hospital.
They said Stroger doctors want to harvest Roger's organs, while the family wants an EEG brain test and an out-of-network opinion.
Cook County Health, which runs Stroger Hospital, said they cannot comment on a patient's care, but they respect the Solis family's request for outside medical opinions and their hearts go out to the family.