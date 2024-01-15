'Death and Other Details' on Hulu is rollicking mystery at sea

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Death and Other Details" is a new whodunit series debuting on Hulu, a rollicking mystery at sea with a cruise ship full of suspects.

In the show, a man is murdered on an ocean liner and the "world's greatest detective," played by Mandy Patinkin, is on the case.

Lauren Patten stars as Anna, one of the wealthy passengers, while Violett Beane plays Imogene, the prime suspect.

"It's like watching an Agatha Christie novel," Beane said. "The show definitely is the hardest I've ever worked before and what's so incredible, and I think everybody was drawn to at the beginning, is in the writing, there's all of these devices."

"We got so lucky with a really great cast and it's a large ensemble to, some of the most fun I had is when we had those big scenes with almost everybody," said Patten.

Patten, who is originally from Downers Grove, is also a Tony winner. She says her fellow Chicagoans should tune in for the intrigue and mystery in each episode.