Humpback whale makes surprise appearance during father-son fishing trip: VIDEO

The whale actually tapped their boat, causing it to rock back and forth. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

A father and son who were fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week after a hungry humpback whale made an appearance.

Zack Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years, CNN reported.

