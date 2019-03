Hundreds attend visitation for Deputy Jacob Keltner, killed in Rockford shooting

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of people came by the bus load to pay their respects to Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was killed in the line of duty while assisting in a fugitive arrest in Rockford last week.The visitation is at the Defriore Funeral Home in Huntley, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a formal law enforcement walk-through at 6 p.m., which thousands are expected to participate in.Dundee Road in front of the funeral home has been closed due to the traffic the visitation has attracted, and the line to enter stretches around the parking lot.Deputy Keltner was assisting a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Thursday while they served an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown at a Rockford hotel. Brown opened fire on police, jumped from a third story window, and shot Keltner in the head with a rifle before fleeing. Brown was taken into custody several hours later.Keltner was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. Those attending his visitation represent a community grateful for the sacrifice he made."I'm very sorry for the family," said Heather Stone, who serves on the preschool board with Keltner's widow. "Her husband was an amazing man and we're thankful for his service."Brown is facing both state and federal murder charges, the latter of which carry the possibility of the death sentence.Aside from his colleagues, many others in law enforcement - including first responders and members of the judiciary - attended the visitation to support the family."It's nothing you ever want to hear about," said Matt Tracy, Carpentersville Fire Department. "I didn't know him, but you never want to hear about someone losing their life while doing their job."Keltner's funeral will be held Wednesday, March 13, at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. Classes have been canceled for the day of the funeral. The service begins at 10 a.m.The McHenry County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to line the procession route Wednesday to show their support for and honor Keltner, though the actual processional will be for law enforcement and emergency vehicles only. This is the full processional route:Leave Woodstock High School north (right) on Raffel RoadTurn west (left) on Charles RoadTurn south (left) on Route 47Turn southeast (left) on Route 14Turn south (right) on Route 31Turn west (right) on James R. Rakow RoadJames R. Rakow Road turns into Randall RoadTurn west (right) on Algonquin RoadTurn south (left) on Ruth RoadTurn south (left) on Dundee RoadEnd at DeFiore Funeral Home