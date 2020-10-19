Weather

Tropical Storm Epsilon could become Category 1 hurricane by Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Epsilon is starting to move toward Bermuda after sitting stationary for nearly a full day.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon has maximum sustained winds at about 45 miles per hour and is now moving northwest at 3 miles per hour.

The tropical storm is around 750 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime Tuesday.

Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.

"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

