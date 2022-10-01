WATCH LIVE

Hurricane Ian: Veteran-led Team Rubicon opens emergency operations center in Chicago's West Town

Operations center located inside restored Chicago firehouse

ByChristian Piekos via WLS logo
34 minutes ago
A restored Chicago firehouse in West Town is serving as an emergency operations center for volunteers serving on the frontlines of Hurricane Ian.

Team Rubicon is non-profit is disaster relief organization led by veterans.

They debuted their new Tactical Operations Center which is located on North Wolcott inside the first firehouse built after the Chicago Fire in 1875.

Leaders said it will play a critical role in future disasters across the Midwest and beyond.

Right now, one of the organization's first objectives in both Florida and South Carolina is to clear roadways and transportation routes from downed trees and other debris.

They call their volunteers Greyshirts.

"I think it's everyone's duty to do something for your fellow man and this is a great way to do it.," said Ben Keef with Team Rubicon.

The center consists of two floors and a basement. It served as an active fire station for almost 100 years from 1875 to 1975.

