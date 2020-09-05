Hurricane Laura victims can still evacuate more than a week after landfall

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana -- More than a week after Hurricane Laura blew through Louisiana, authorities there continue to offer people a way out of the devastated area.

Residents in Lake Charles were being offered transportation until at least Sept. 10, according to KPLC-TV.

A comfort station was set up at an airport with food and water for evacuees.



Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27, caused the deaths of at least 32 people in the United States, and left an estimated $8.7 billion in damage, according to insurance estimates.

RELATED: Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help after storm

Evacuations also continued in neighboring Beauregard Parish to the north as medical services remained limited in the region.

RELATED: A week after hurricane evacuation, nursing home residents with COVID-19 still waiting to return to East Texas

Electricity was still out for hundreds of thousands of customers, though water and sewer services were restored to several cities hardest hit by the storm.

Authorities said it could be weeks before transmission facilities were repaired or rebuilt.

Thousands of residents fled the area before the hurricane hit the region. It's not clear how many have left since.

SEE ALSO: Lake Charles family begins cleanup from Hurricane Laura, but first, breakfast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianafemaevacuationdisaster reliefdisasterdestroyed businessesdestroyed homeshurricane laurastorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CPD Supt. Brown speaks after fatal police shooting
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
MO militia members illegally traveled to see Trump's Kenosha visit: authorities
WATCH LIVE: Family of 13-year-old Chicago gun violence victim calls for change
IL billionaires fight over proposed graduated income tax
Rochester activists insist on policing changes after Daniel Prude death
Man, 19, charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking of off-duty cop
Show More
IU coronavirus: University halts all voluntary workouts
Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Teenage girl shot in face on Near West Side
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Air travel and COVID-19: What to pack, how to keep safe
More TOP STORIES News