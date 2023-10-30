Rosemont hotel no longer hosting pro-Palestinian convention after receiving threats: spokesperson

The Hyatt Regency O'Hare Chicago is no longer hosting an American Muslims for Palestine event after receiving threats, a spokesperson said.

This comes after the Rosemont hotel says it received multiple threats in relation to the event.

A spokesperson for the hotel released a statement on Sunday night, saying, "Our top priority at all times is the safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues. Given the heightened level of threats and violent acts around the world, we determined there currently is an increased risk to the safety and security of hotel guests, colleagues, and the community with this event. After careful consideration of these issues, we have made the decision not to host this event at our hotel this year."