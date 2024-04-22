Illinois State Capitol building evacuated after threatening 911 call, 1 day after bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State Capitol building has been evacuated Monday after a threatening 911 call, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

The call triggered the state's alert system at 12:55 p.m. Giannoulias said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On Sunday, the capitol was locked down after a bomb threat.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police responded, but found no explosive devices during a sweep.

The lockdown was lifted soon after.

That threat came one month after another bomb threat was called in at the state capitol.

That lockdown was lifted, after police determined there was no danger.

