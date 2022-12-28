Residents of Hyde Park apartments who lost power still waiting to return home: 'I'm so angry'

For now, the affected towers are dark with orange signage put up by the city of Chicago still on the doors, deeming the properties unsafe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For days, hundreds of people have been forced out of their Hyde Park apartments because of electrical problems. They were given vouchers to stay at a hotel, but soon, those will run out.

Displaced tenant Gabriella Johnson said Wednesday she just wants to know when she can go home.

"I want to pinch myself because I think I'm in a dream," she said. "I'm so angry."

Tenants say the power went out twice at the Algonquin Apartments - first on Friday, and then for good on Christmas Eve.

"I was watching a movie and all of a sudden I just heard a noise and ever thing went off," Johnson said. "Running water in my house, all of my electricity went out."

According to a spokesperson with the Chicago Dept. of Buildings, ComEd couldn't restore power when it went out in two of the six identical buildings located on Cornell Avenue near 50th Place.

Johnson and the others were left with no heat and no idea about what will happen. They were offered hotel vouchers late Saturday night.

"I am so distraught because I cannot believe Mac Properties would act in such inhumane behavior," Johnson said.

Building management at Mac Properties could not be reached for comment.

But in emails obtained by ABC7, a representative told tenants Wednesday afternoon that "the power has been restored...We are still working on the heating system... as well as the damaged doors due to the City of Chicago evacuating the building.... As of now, the plan is that you will return home by 12/30/2022."

Residents' stays at hotels have been extended until Friday, but many are still wondering what will happen if the building isn't reopened by then.