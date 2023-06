Hyde Park Summer Fest back in action this weekend on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're gearing up for another big party this weekend!

ABC7 is "In The Neighborhood" for Hyde Park Summer Fest.

The festival began in 2014 as Hyde Park Brew fest and has grown into a community-centric festival.

This year's musical lineup includes 2 Chainz, Jonathan McReynolds, Robert Glasper, Tobe Nwigwe, Uncle Waffles, Terry Hunter, Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict and Vic Mensa, as well as the reunion of brothers Pusha T and No Malice as the duo Clipse.