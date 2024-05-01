Hyundai Hope on Wheels surpasses $250 million raised for pediatric cancer; survivor shares journey

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The continued fight to end childhood cancer is getting a boost.

Hyundai's Hope on Wheels has been fundraising for treatments and research since 1998.

The car maker has now surpassed $250 million in donations over the organizations' lifetime.

Some of that money has helped 11-year-old Bloomington native Oliver Foster.

When he was just five years old, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

His treatment lasted for three and a half years, and consisted of numerous chemo infusions, overnight stays at the hospital and 28 spinal taps.

John Guastaferro, executive director of Hope on Wheels, said the company has been able to help children like Foster through donations and contributions from Hyundai buyers.

"As a corporate foundation, all of our 840 Hyundai dealers across the nation are a part of this. Every time a car is sold, a portion goes into the foundation," Guastaferro said.

Most of the donations go towards funding research for pediatric cancer.

"This funding helps researchers and scientists discover new medical advances, find new cures, less invasive treatments and many other things," he said.

Foster's message to other children battling cancer is simple.

"It's okay to be scared, but that doesn't mean you can't be brave at the same time," he said.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit hyundaihopeonwheels.org.