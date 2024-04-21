Chicago boy battling leukemia becomes honorary CPD baseball team member, granted Disney World trip

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a big day Saturday for a 10-year old Chicago boy battling leukemia.

Jonathan Alejandres was made an honorary member of the Chicago Police Department's baseball team.

The CPD Knights teamed up with Make-A-Wish Illinois to celebrate Alejandres, who recently underwent a successful bone marrow transplant.

Alejandres loves baseball, so the Knights gave him a team jersey, a hat, and made a big announcement that he's going on a trip to Disney World.

The Chicago Police Department soccer team was also on hand at the event to give Alejandres a soccer ball and some other gear.