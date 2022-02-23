I-57 multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 critically injured on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 on the South Side Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash involving at leat three vehicles occurred in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 103rd Street. Police shut down a stretch of the expressway at Halsted Street for hours before reopening by around 6:20 a.m..The Chicago Fire Department said a 39-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in grave condition and a 48-year-old man was transported in critical condition.Further details on the crash were not immediately available.