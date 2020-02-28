1 dead, 1 injured in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway near Riverdale

By and
RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died and another was seriously injured after a crash involving two vehicles on I-57 in the south suburbs Friday morning. One of the cars went off the road and onto some railroad tracks below, police said.

The crash occurred after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 140th Street. The impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles over a concrete barrier wall, plummeting 50 feet onto the railroad tracks below, where it burst into flames.

Police said a person in that car died. The fire was so intense, it re-ignited as troopers continued to examine the scene.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our life traffic map

Southbound lanes of I-57 were closed at 127th Street as police investigated. They were back open by 8:30 a.m.

It is not known what led caused the crash. Police said two people of interest in the other car are being questioned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet parkriverdaletraffic fatalitiesfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News